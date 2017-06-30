Neighbors react to Bismarck house fire on Avenue C
Flames shot into the sky in east Bismarck Sunday night as firefighters worked to save a house on Avenue C. I visited with said she's lived in her home since 1943 and she's never seen any fire like it on her block or nearby. "I came out the door and that's when I saw the flames and the black smoke oh those flames they were just I thought the whole house would be going," said Arlene Steiner, Bismarck.
