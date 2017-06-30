Mo's Snow Shack offers cool sweet treats on hot summer days
Summer is here because Mo's Snow Shack on South Washington Street in Bismarck, is packed with people waiting to get their authentic Hawaiian snow cone. Mo's Snow Shack is a family business that offers more than thirty different flavors of shaved ice, which is different than the normal crushed ice snow cones usually have.
