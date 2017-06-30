Across our Classrooms

Garret Patrick of Columbiana graduated on May 19 from Purchase College with a bachelor's of arts in playwriting and screenwriting. BISMARCK, N.D. - Andrew Boscarillo of Negley graduated from Bismarck State College with a bachelor's of applied science in energy management during the college's 77th commencement ceremony on May 12. NEW CONCORD - Mikayla Curfman of Kensington graduated from Muskingum University on May 6 during commencement exercises held on the campus in New Concord.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.