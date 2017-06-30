Across our Classrooms

Across our Classrooms

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Salem News

Garret Patrick of Columbiana graduated on May 19 from Purchase College with a bachelor's of arts in playwriting and screenwriting. BISMARCK, N.D. - Andrew Boscarillo of Negley graduated from Bismarck State College with a bachelor's of applied science in energy management during the college's 77th commencement ceremony on May 12. NEW CONCORD - Mikayla Curfman of Kensington graduated from Muskingum University on May 6 during commencement exercises held on the campus in New Concord.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bismarck Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Michael Gideon Adkins Jun 25 Curious 1
Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07) Jun 17 SomeoneWhoKnows 33
FaceTime (Aug '14) Jun 13 Silver toung 2
News News 22 Mins Ago Senator: Army Corp told to app... Mar '17 Buried Valor 28
News Appeals court refuses to stop oil in Dakota Acc... Mar '17 Native ... 6
News Army grants permission to finish Dakota Access ... Mar '17 Mikey 14
Shannon ruble Mar '17 Hmmmmm 2
See all Bismarck Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bismarck Forum Now

Bismarck Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bismarck Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Bismarck, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,678 • Total comments across all topics: 282,219,746

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC