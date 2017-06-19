US trial in Jamaican lottery scam delayed until next year
This undated file photo provided by Burleigh County Sheriff's Department in Bismarck, N.D. shows Lavrick Willocks, who is among 10 defendants awaiting trial in a multimillion-dollar Jamaican lottery scam. Authorities allege Willocks was the mastermind in the scam that bilked at least 90 mostly elderly Americans out of more than $5.7 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Bismarck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07)
|Jun 17
|SomeoneWhoKnows
|33
|FaceTime (Aug '14)
|Jun 13
|Silver toung
|2
|News 22 Mins Ago Senator: Army Corp told to app...
|Mar '17
|Buried Valor
|28
|Appeals court refuses to stop oil in Dakota Acc...
|Mar '17
|Native ...
|6
|Army grants permission to finish Dakota Access ...
|Mar '17
|Mikey
|14
|Shannon ruble
|Mar '17
|Hmmmmm
|2
|Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil p...
|Mar '17
|SHUT UP 100 fools
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bismarck Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC