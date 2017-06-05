United Way announces executive director successor
"We feel he will be an outstanding asset to our organization and help to further the work the organization does in the Minot area. I commend our ED search committee chair Monica Peterson and those who joined her in helping land such a talented leader," A Bismarck native, Berg graduated from Bismarck High School and attended Bismarck State College before moving to Minot in 1979.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.
Add your comments below
Bismarck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 22 Mins Ago Senator: Army Corp told to app...
|Mar '17
|Buried Valor
|28
|Appeals court refuses to stop oil in Dakota Acc...
|Mar '17
|Native ...
|6
|Army grants permission to finish Dakota Access ...
|Mar '17
|Mikey
|14
|Shannon ruble
|Mar '17
|Hmmmmm
|2
|Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil p...
|Mar '17
|SHUT UP 100 fools
|3
|Tribal leaders vow to to battle Trump's 'poor d...
|Mar '17
|Mikey
|2
|Johnny Ray Thompson AKA Bubba mouth from Brande...
|Feb '17
|Really
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bismarck Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC