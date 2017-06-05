United Way announces executive direct...

United Way announces executive director successor

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Minot Daily News

"We feel he will be an outstanding asset to our organization and help to further the work the organization does in the Minot area. I commend our ED search committee chair Monica Peterson and those who joined her in helping land such a talented leader," A Bismarck native, Berg graduated from Bismarck High School and attended Bismarck State College before moving to Minot in 1979.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bismarck Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 22 Mins Ago Senator: Army Corp told to app... Mar '17 Buried Valor 28
News Appeals court refuses to stop oil in Dakota Acc... Mar '17 Native ... 6
News Army grants permission to finish Dakota Access ... Mar '17 Mikey 14
Shannon ruble Mar '17 Hmmmmm 2
News Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil p... Mar '17 SHUT UP 100 fools 3
News Tribal leaders vow to to battle Trump's 'poor d... Mar '17 Mikey 2
Johnny Ray Thompson AKA Bubba mouth from Brande... Feb '17 Really 1
See all Bismarck Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bismarck Forum Now

Bismarck Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bismarck Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Bismarck, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,259 • Total comments across all topics: 281,567,674

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC