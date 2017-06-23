Stormchaser films a new cloud type during spectacular sunset
Earlier this month, stormchasing photographer Mike Olbinski witnessed stunning and rare undulatus asperatus clouds roiling above the setting sun. 4K and headphones highly recommended.
