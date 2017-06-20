Securities America Names EOI Management 2016 Exemplary Office of the Year
Securities America, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services, Inc. , is proud to announce EOI Management has been named its national 2016 Exemplary Office of the Year. "David Paulson and the advisors at EOI Management have created an ideal culture in which teamwork thrives and compliance is understood to benefit both client and advisor," said Gregg Johnson, executive vice president of Branch Office Development and Acquisitions for Securities America.
Bismarck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07)
|Sat
|SomeoneWhoKnows
|33
|FaceTime (Aug '14)
|Jun 13
|Silver toung
|2
|News 22 Mins Ago Senator: Army Corp told to app...
|Mar '17
|Buried Valor
|28
|Appeals court refuses to stop oil in Dakota Acc...
|Mar '17
|Native ...
|6
|Army grants permission to finish Dakota Access ...
|Mar '17
|Mikey
|14
|Shannon ruble
|Mar '17
|Hmmmmm
|2
|Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil p...
|Mar '17
|SHUT UP 100 fools
|3
