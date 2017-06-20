Securities America Names EOI Management 2016 Exemplary Office of the Year

Securities America, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services, Inc. , is proud to announce EOI Management has been named its national 2016 Exemplary Office of the Year. "David Paulson and the advisors at EOI Management have created an ideal culture in which teamwork thrives and compliance is understood to benefit both client and advisor," said Gregg Johnson, executive vice president of Branch Office Development and Acquisitions for Securities America.

