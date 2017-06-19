Ruling on Dakota pipeline months away
Bismarck, N.D. a A federal judge won't decide until later this year whether to shut down the disputed Dakota Access oil pipeline while federal officials conduct a more thorough environmental review. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg on Wednesday approved a schedule under which both sides in a lawsuit over the pipeline will submit written arguments on the matter in July and August.
Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
