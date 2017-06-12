Ruling on Dakota Access pipeline surprises oil industry
This Feb. 13, 2017, file aerial photo shows a site where the final phase of the Dakota Access Pipeline will take place with boring equipment routing the pipeline underground and across Lake Oahe to connect with the existing pipeline in Emmons County in Cannon Ball, N.D. A federal judge has handed a lifeline to efforts to block the pipeline, ruling Wednesday June 14, that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers didn't adequately consider the possible impacts of an oil spill where the pipeline passes under the Missouri River.
