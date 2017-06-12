Ruling on Dakota Access pipeline surp...

Ruling on Dakota Access pipeline surprises oil industry

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 15 Read more: Houston Chronicle

This Feb. 13, 2017, file aerial photo shows a site where the final phase of the Dakota Access Pipeline will take place with boring equipment routing the pipeline underground and across Lake Oahe to connect with the existing pipeline in Emmons County in Cannon Ball, N.D. A federal judge has handed a lifeline to efforts to block the pipeline, ruling Wednesday June 14, that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers didn't adequately consider the possible impacts of an oil spill where the pipeline passes under the Missouri River.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bismarck Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07) 4 hr SomeoneWhoKnows 33
FaceTime (Aug '14) Jun 13 Silver toung 2
News News 22 Mins Ago Senator: Army Corp told to app... Mar '17 Buried Valor 28
News Appeals court refuses to stop oil in Dakota Acc... Mar '17 Native ... 6
News Army grants permission to finish Dakota Access ... Mar '17 Mikey 14
Shannon ruble Mar '17 Hmmmmm 2
News Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil p... Mar '17 SHUT UP 100 fools 3
See all Bismarck Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bismarck Forum Now

Bismarck Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bismarck Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Bismarck, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,354 • Total comments across all topics: 281,834,788

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC