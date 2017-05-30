Nearly 2,500 North Dakotans face a pr...

Nearly 2,500 North Dakotans face a privacy breach

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: Valley News Live

The North Dakota Department of Human Services is notifying 2,452 Medicaid program recipients or their guardians/personal representatives about a breach of the recipients' protected health information. The department is mailing letters to affected individuals and has posted a notice to its website to apologize, provide details about the breach, and offer credit/identity theft monitoring services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bismarck Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 22 Mins Ago Senator: Army Corp told to app... Mar '17 Buried Valor 28
News Appeals court refuses to stop oil in Dakota Acc... Mar '17 Native ... 6
News Army grants permission to finish Dakota Access ... Mar '17 Mikey 14
Shannon ruble Mar '17 Hmmmmm 2
News Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil p... Mar '17 SHUT UP 100 fools 3
News Tribal leaders vow to to battle Trump's 'poor d... Mar '17 Mikey 2
Johnny Ray Thompson AKA Bubba mouth from Brande... Feb '17 Really 1
See all Bismarck Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bismarck Forum Now

Bismarck Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bismarck Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Climate Change
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Bismarck, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,890 • Total comments across all topics: 281,532,790

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC