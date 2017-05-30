Nearly 2,500 North Dakotans face a privacy breach
The North Dakota Department of Human Services is notifying 2,452 Medicaid program recipients or their guardians/personal representatives about a breach of the recipients' protected health information. The department is mailing letters to affected individuals and has posted a notice to its website to apologize, provide details about the breach, and offer credit/identity theft monitoring services.
