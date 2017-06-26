N.D. Retailer Suffers Second Blaze in...

N.D. Retailer Suffers Second Blaze in Two Weeks

For the second time in two weeks in Bismarck, N.D., fire crews have responded to Capitol RV, according to a report by KFYR TV. This is after owner Bruce Bentz told us the last fire did several million dollars worth of damages to the main building.

