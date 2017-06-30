Military Appreciation Day at Raging Rivers
Military men and women are deployed every day to serve the country, which makes it harder for the families that are left behind. Raging Rivers in Mandan is celebrating the Armed Services by letting active members in for free and families in for a discount.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bismarck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Gideon Adkins
|Jun 25
|Curious
|1
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07)
|Jun 17
|SomeoneWhoKnows
|33
|FaceTime (Aug '14)
|Jun 13
|Silver toung
|2
|News 22 Mins Ago Senator: Army Corp told to app...
|Mar '17
|Buried Valor
|28
|Appeals court refuses to stop oil in Dakota Acc...
|Mar '17
|Native ...
|6
|Army grants permission to finish Dakota Access ...
|Mar '17
|Mikey
|14
|Shannon ruble
|Mar '17
|Hmmmmm
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bismarck Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC