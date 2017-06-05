Main Street Minute: 3Be Meats in Bismarck
The meat market is working on stocking their meat display with freshly cut pork, sausages, beef, and steaks! One thing the owners say that'll separate 3Be from other meat markets is that they will offer different brat flavors! The butcher shop is a family owned business where customer satisfaction is their priority. "You can't just keep doing it the same way, because then your product starts suffering and customer service starts going downhill.
