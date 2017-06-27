Keeping campgrounds clean
With the blustery winds we've seen in North Dakota this year, it's hard to keep plastic utensils and paper plates secure, Lots of trash bins are located in campgrounds for people to use. The Bismarck Parks and Recreation Department says they're placed there for a reason.
