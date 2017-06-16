Judge won't allow Trump to be added t...

Judge won't allow Trump to be added to pipeline lawsuit

Friday Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

This aerial photo taken in February shows a site where the final phase of the Dakota Access Pipeline will take place with boring equipment routing the pipeline underground and across Lake Oahe to connect with the existing pipeline in Emmons County in Cannon Ball, N.D. BISMARCK, N.D.>> A judge says he's inclined to let a group of individual members of American Indian tribes join a lawsuit over the Dakota Access oil pipeline, but only if they agree to not add President Donald Trump as a defendant. Any action against the president whose administration pushed through the pipeline's completion would need to come in a separate lawsuit, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg said.

Bismarck, ND

