Honorees selected for Native American Hall of Honor
The North Dakota Native American Hall of Honor Committee, comprised of tribal representatives from each of the five federally recognized tribes of North Dakota, has selected six recipients to be recognized in the North Dakota Native American Hall of Honor. The program recognizes traditional and contemporary achievements in four categories.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.
Add your comments below
Bismarck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07)
|Sat
|SomeoneWhoKnows
|33
|FaceTime (Aug '14)
|Jun 13
|Silver toung
|2
|News 22 Mins Ago Senator: Army Corp told to app...
|Mar '17
|Buried Valor
|28
|Appeals court refuses to stop oil in Dakota Acc...
|Mar '17
|Native ...
|6
|Army grants permission to finish Dakota Access ...
|Mar '17
|Mikey
|14
|Shannon ruble
|Mar '17
|Hmmmmm
|2
|Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil p...
|Mar '17
|SHUT UP 100 fools
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bismarck Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC