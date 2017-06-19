Honorees selected for Native American...

Honorees selected for Native American Hall of Honor

The North Dakota Native American Hall of Honor Committee, comprised of tribal representatives from each of the five federally recognized tribes of North Dakota, has selected six recipients to be recognized in the North Dakota Native American Hall of Honor. The program recognizes traditional and contemporary achievements in four categories.

