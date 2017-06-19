FTC objects to proposed Sanford, Mid Dakota mergerThursday, June...

FTC objects to proposed Sanford, Mid ...

FTC objects to proposed Sanford, Mid Dakota merger

The Federal Trade Commission has authorized a federal court action to block Sanford Health's proposed acquisition of Mid Dakota Clinic, alleging that the deal would violate antitrust law by significantly reducing competition for adult primary care physician services, pediatric services, obstetrics and gynecology services, and general surgery physician services in the greater Bismarck and Mandan metropolitan area. The FTC, jointly with the Office of the Attorney General of North Dakota, has filed a complaint in federal district court seeking a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to stop the deal and to maintain the status quo pending an administrative trial on the merits of the case.

