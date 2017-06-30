FTC Intervenes in Physician Practice Acquisition in North Dakota
On June 22, 2017 the Federal Trade Commission filed an administrative complaint and a request for a preliminary injunction in federal court to block a proposed physician practice acquisition in North Dakota , the agency's latest intervention in opposition to consolidation at the physician practice level. In this case, the FTC opposes a proposed acquisition of Mid Dakota Clinic, P.C. by Sanford Bismarck on the grounds that the Transaction, if consummated, would represent an unfair method of competition in violation of Section 5 of the FTC Act and may substantially lessen competition in violation of Section 7 of the Clayton Act .
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Bismarck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Gideon Adkins
|Jun 25
|Curious
|1
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07)
|Jun 17
|SomeoneWhoKnows
|33
|FaceTime (Aug '14)
|Jun 13
|Silver toung
|2
|News 22 Mins Ago Senator: Army Corp told to app...
|Mar '17
|Buried Valor
|28
|Appeals court refuses to stop oil in Dakota Acc...
|Mar '17
|Native ...
|6
|Army grants permission to finish Dakota Access ...
|Mar '17
|Mikey
|14
|Shannon ruble
|Mar '17
|Hmmmmm
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bismarck Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC