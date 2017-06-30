FTC Intervenes in Physician Practice Acquisition in North Dakota

On June 22, 2017 the Federal Trade Commission filed an administrative complaint and a request for a preliminary injunction in federal court to block a proposed physician practice acquisition in North Dakota , the agency's latest intervention in opposition to consolidation at the physician practice level. In this case, the FTC opposes a proposed acquisition of Mid Dakota Clinic, P.C. by Sanford Bismarck on the grounds that the Transaction, if consummated, would represent an unfair method of competition in violation of Section 5 of the FTC Act and may substantially lessen competition in violation of Section 7 of the Clayton Act .

