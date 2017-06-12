Former deputy US marshal sentenced in store peeping case Wednesday, June 14
A former deputy U.S. marshal in North Dakota has been sentenced to three years in prison for spying on young women in Bismarck dressing rooms. Thirty-year-old Michael Rivera was convicted in February of misdemeanors including surreptitious intrusion and creating and attempting to create sexually expressive images.
