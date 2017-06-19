Fireworks dealers hoping for an end t...

Fireworks dealers hoping for an end to burn ban Tuesday, June 20

Fireworks dealers are hoping for rain to ease drought conditions in parts of North Dakota and lift a ban against setting off pyrotechnics. Mandan, Lincoln, Morton and Burleigh counties have imposed a fireworks ban because of extremely dry conditions.

