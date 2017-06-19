Educators gather in Bismarck to learn about N.D.'s petroleum industry
While school might be out for the summer, some teachers use this time to enhance their skills in the classroom. Monday kicked off the four-day seminar where they'll expand their knowledge on the oil process and even get to tour a drilling rig.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bismarck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07)
|Sat
|SomeoneWhoKnows
|33
|FaceTime (Aug '14)
|Jun 13
|Silver toung
|2
|News 22 Mins Ago Senator: Army Corp told to app...
|Mar '17
|Buried Valor
|28
|Appeals court refuses to stop oil in Dakota Acc...
|Mar '17
|Native ...
|6
|Army grants permission to finish Dakota Access ...
|Mar '17
|Mikey
|14
|Shannon ruble
|Mar '17
|Hmmmmm
|2
|Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil p...
|Mar '17
|SHUT UP 100 fools
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bismarck Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC