DWU President Novak Wins Francis Asbury Award
The Francis Asbury Award for fostering United Methodist Ministries in Higher Education was awarded to Dr. Amy Novak , president of Dakotas Wesleyan University. The award recognizes individuals who have made a significant contribution to fostering the church's ministries in higher education at the local, district or annual conference level of the church.
