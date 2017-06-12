DWU President Novak Wins Francis Asbu...

DWU President Novak Wins Francis Asbury Award

The Francis Asbury Award for fostering United Methodist Ministries in Higher Education was awarded to Dr. Amy Novak , president of Dakotas Wesleyan University. The award recognizes individuals who have made a significant contribution to fostering the church's ministries in higher education at the local, district or annual conference level of the church.

