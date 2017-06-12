Drug problem isn't going away any tim...

Drug problem isn't going away any time soon

Last week's announcement from the Minot Police Department that a dangerous mix of fentanyl and heroin was circulating in the underground market around town was an alarming one, but not one that should surprise the observant. The addiction challenge in Minot and the region isn't going away anytime soon.

