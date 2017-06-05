Committee on Aging to meet Friday in Bismarck

The Committee on Aging, which advises the North Dakota Department of Human Services about the needs of older adults and opportunities to enhance services and support quality of life, will meet Friday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The meeting is open to the public and will be held at Edgewood Vista and Edgewood Village, 3124 Colorado Lane, Bismarck. Aging Services Division Director Nancy Nikolas-Maier will share highlights of President Trump's 2018 budget proposal.

