Citizen members named to initiated me...

Citizen members named to initiated measure study group

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: KVOX-FM Fargo

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has appointed seven citizen members to the newly formed commission to study initiated and referred measures. The members are Nick Archuleta of Mandan, Ellen Chaffee of Bismarck, Kirsten Diederich of Fargo, Robert Hale of Minot, Sara Meier of Carson, Jonathan Sickler of Grand Forks and Conner Swanson of Fargo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bismarck Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
FaceTime (Aug '14) 43 min Silver toung 2
News News 22 Mins Ago Senator: Army Corp told to app... Mar '17 Buried Valor 28
News Appeals court refuses to stop oil in Dakota Acc... Mar '17 Native ... 6
News Army grants permission to finish Dakota Access ... Mar '17 Mikey 14
Shannon ruble Mar '17 Hmmmmm 2
News Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil p... Mar '17 SHUT UP 100 fools 3
News Tribal leaders vow to to battle Trump's 'poor d... Mar '17 Mikey 2
See all Bismarck Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bismarck Forum Now

Bismarck Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bismarck Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
 

Bismarck, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,845 • Total comments across all topics: 281,716,522

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC