Carson sees changes in hometown
In the North Dakota sports world, I'm guessing nobody's life has changed as much as Carson Wentz's since he left college. The Eagles picked him second in the 2016 NFL Draft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bismarck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Gideon Adkins
|Jun 25
|Curious
|1
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07)
|Jun 17
|SomeoneWhoKnows
|33
|FaceTime (Aug '14)
|Jun 13
|Silver toung
|2
|News 22 Mins Ago Senator: Army Corp told to app...
|Mar '17
|Buried Valor
|28
|Appeals court refuses to stop oil in Dakota Acc...
|Mar '17
|Native ...
|6
|Army grants permission to finish Dakota Access ...
|Mar '17
|Mikey
|14
|Shannon ruble
|Mar '17
|Hmmmmm
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bismarck Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC