Bomb threat bust and BB gun
A 28-year-old Minot man is accused of making a bomb threat to the Ward County Clerk's office on May 25 that resulted in the Ward County Courthouse and Ward County Administrative building being evacuated, according to the sheriff's office. Jacob Ryan Hill is charged with Class C felony terrorizing for the incident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.
Add your comments below
Bismarck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Gideon Adkins
|Jun 25
|Curious
|1
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07)
|Jun 17
|SomeoneWhoKnows
|33
|FaceTime (Aug '14)
|Jun 13
|Silver toung
|2
|News 22 Mins Ago Senator: Army Corp told to app...
|Mar '17
|Buried Valor
|28
|Appeals court refuses to stop oil in Dakota Acc...
|Mar '17
|Native ...
|6
|Army grants permission to finish Dakota Access ...
|Mar '17
|Mikey
|14
|Shannon ruble
|Mar '17
|Hmmmmm
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bismarck Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC