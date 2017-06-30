Bomb threat bust and BB gun

Bomb threat bust and BB gun

A 28-year-old Minot man is accused of making a bomb threat to the Ward County Clerk's office on May 25 that resulted in the Ward County Courthouse and Ward County Administrative building being evacuated, according to the sheriff's office. Jacob Ryan Hill is charged with Class C felony terrorizing for the incident.

