Bismarck's original Federal Building gets a makeover that will preserve the past
The three story, red roofed structure has been deteriorating for a while, so the General Services Administration renovated this historical site to be preserved for the public. "I just think it's great, anytime they make sure they pay attention to the character and keep our community diverse and exciting," said Lorna Meidinger, architectural historian.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.
Add your comments below
Bismarck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 22 Mins Ago Senator: Army Corp told to app...
|Mar '17
|Buried Valor
|28
|Appeals court refuses to stop oil in Dakota Acc...
|Mar '17
|Native ...
|6
|Army grants permission to finish Dakota Access ...
|Mar '17
|Mikey
|14
|Shannon ruble
|Mar '17
|Hmmmmm
|2
|Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil p...
|Mar '17
|SHUT UP 100 fools
|3
|Tribal leaders vow to to battle Trump's 'poor d...
|Mar '17
|Mikey
|2
|Johnny Ray Thompson AKA Bubba mouth from Brande...
|Feb '17
|Really
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bismarck Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC