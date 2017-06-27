Bismarck Public Schools Board Meeting
About 150 parents and members of the community attended a Bismarck Public School Monday night to discuss the growing student population and the possibility of closing one or more area schools. Suggestions ranged from grandfathering in certain families, boundary changes for schools, and the cost of adding on to schools or bringing in portable classrooms.
