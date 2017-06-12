Bismarck Fire Department Responds To Fire At Capital RV Shop
Bismarck Fire Department responded to a report of smoke coming from the Capital RV shop at 1900 Industrial Dr. Street Sunday morning. A pay loader was used to pull the burning motor homes out of the building so they could be completely extinguished.
