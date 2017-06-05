Bismarck-based Guard unit alerted for possible overseas duty Wednesday, June 7
A North Dakota Army National Guard unit based in Bismarck has been notified that it might be called to serve overseas. The Guard says Detachment 7, Company C, 2nd Battalion, 245th Aviation Regiment of Operational Airlift Support has been put on alert for possible deployment to the Horn of Africa area during the summer of 2018.
