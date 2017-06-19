Alberta energy minister moves to strengthen U.S. ties

Alberta Energy Minister Margaret McCuiag-Boyd will travel to Bismarck, North Dakota from June 22 to June 25 to meet with U.S. legislators who are members of the Energy Council, a group of state-level legislators who meet to discuss energy and environmental policy. McCuaig-Boyd will discuss Alberta's energy policies and energy security, as well as trade between the province and the United States.

