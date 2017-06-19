Alberta energy minister moves to stre...

Alberta energy minister moves to strengthen U.S. ties

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Journal of Commerce

Alberta Energy Minister Margaret McCuiag-Boyd will travel to Bismarck, North Dakota from June 22 to June 25 to meet with U.S. legislators who are members of the Energy Council, a group of state-level legislators who meet to discuss energy and environmental policy. McCuaig-Boyd will discuss Alberta's energy policies and energy security, as well as trade between the province and the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal of Commerce.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bismarck Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07) Jun 17 SomeoneWhoKnows 33
FaceTime (Aug '14) Jun 13 Silver toung 2
News News 22 Mins Ago Senator: Army Corp told to app... Mar '17 Buried Valor 28
News Appeals court refuses to stop oil in Dakota Acc... Mar '17 Native ... 6
News Army grants permission to finish Dakota Access ... Mar '17 Mikey 14
Shannon ruble Mar '17 Hmmmmm 2
News Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil p... Mar '17 SHUT UP 100 fools 3
See all Bismarck Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bismarck Forum Now

Bismarck Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bismarck Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. U.S. Open
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
 

Bismarck, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,653 • Total comments across all topics: 281,996,922

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC