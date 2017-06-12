Activist prepared to take pipeline protest case to trial
In this Feb. 6, 2014 file photo, Chase Iron Eyes, an attorney and American Indian activist on the Standing Rock Reservation, is seen in Fort Yates, N.D. Iron Eyes, accused of inciting a riot during protests against the Dakota Access oil pipeline, says he has no qualms about taking the case to trial, even though he could face more than five years in prison if convicted. Trial has been scheduled early next year in North Dakota.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Bismarck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FaceTime (Aug '14)
|Tue
|Silver toung
|2
|News 22 Mins Ago Senator: Army Corp told to app...
|Mar '17
|Buried Valor
|28
|Appeals court refuses to stop oil in Dakota Acc...
|Mar '17
|Native ...
|6
|Army grants permission to finish Dakota Access ...
|Mar '17
|Mikey
|14
|Shannon ruble
|Mar '17
|Hmmmmm
|2
|Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil p...
|Mar '17
|SHUT UP 100 fools
|3
|Tribal leaders vow to to battle Trump's 'poor d...
|Mar '17
|Mikey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bismarck Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC