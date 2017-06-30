89-year-old crashes car into McDonald's building on Tyler Parkway in Bismarck
An 89-year-old woman hit a McDonald's with her car on Tyler Parkway in Bismarck according to employees who work there. Staff members say the woman was driving with her husband and hit the accelerater instead of the brakes and crashed into the side of the building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bismarck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Gideon Adkins
|Jun 25
|Curious
|1
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07)
|Jun 17
|SomeoneWhoKnows
|33
|FaceTime (Aug '14)
|Jun 13
|Silver toung
|2
|News 22 Mins Ago Senator: Army Corp told to app...
|Mar '17
|Buried Valor
|28
|Appeals court refuses to stop oil in Dakota Acc...
|Mar '17
|Native ...
|6
|Army grants permission to finish Dakota Access ...
|Mar '17
|Mikey
|14
|Shannon ruble
|Mar '17
|Hmmmmm
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bismarck Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC