$3.8 billion Dakota Access oil pipeline begins service

Heavy equipment is seen at a site where sections of the Dakota Access pipeline were being buried near the town of St. Anthony in Morton County, N.D., in this Oct. 5, 2016, file photo. BISMARCK, N.D. - The $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline began shipping oil for customers on Thursday, as Native American tribes that opposed the project vowed to continue fighting.

