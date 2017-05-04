US judge remands seven of eight alleg...

US judge remands seven of eight alleged scammers

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Gleaner

Constable Jason Jahalal walks ahead of his co-accused while being escorted by a lawman out of the country to face charges in the United States. A judge in the United States has ordered that seven of the eight Jamaicans who were extradited last week for their alleged role in a lottery scam scheme that raked in more than US$5.6 million should remain in custody until their trial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bismarck Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 22 Mins Ago Senator: Army Corp told to app... Mar '17 Buried Valor 28
News Appeals court refuses to stop oil in Dakota Acc... Mar '17 Native ... 6
News Army grants permission to finish Dakota Access ... Mar '17 Mikey 14
Shannon ruble Mar '17 Hmmmmm 2
News Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil p... Mar '17 SHUT UP 100 fools 3
News Tribal leaders vow to to battle Trump's 'poor d... Mar '17 Mikey 2
Johnny Ray Thompson AKA Bubba mouth from Brande... Feb '17 Really 1
See all Bismarck Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bismarck Forum Now

Bismarck Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bismarck Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Bismarck, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,711 • Total comments across all topics: 280,792,783

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC