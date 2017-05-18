Smoke gets in your eyes in Ward County
If where there is smoke, there is fire, then there is a raging blaze burning away at the very core of Ward County. In this instance, the smoke is the growing body of evidence supporting the idea that one or more than one Ward County commissioner, acting in official capacity, tried or succeeded in intervening in two then-active cases against former Sheriff Steve Kukowski to protect a comrade and in opposition to the welfare of taxpayers - and are continuing to cover their trail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.
Add your comments below
Bismarck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 22 Mins Ago Senator: Army Corp told to app...
|Mar '17
|Buried Valor
|28
|Appeals court refuses to stop oil in Dakota Acc...
|Mar '17
|Native ...
|6
|Army grants permission to finish Dakota Access ...
|Mar '17
|Mikey
|14
|Shannon ruble
|Mar '17
|Hmmmmm
|2
|Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil p...
|Mar '17
|SHUT UP 100 fools
|3
|Tribal leaders vow to to battle Trump's 'poor d...
|Mar '17
|Mikey
|2
|Johnny Ray Thompson AKA Bubba mouth from Brande...
|Feb '17
|Really
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bismarck Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC