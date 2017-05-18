Smoke gets in your eyes in Ward County

If where there is smoke, there is fire, then there is a raging blaze burning away at the very core of Ward County. In this instance, the smoke is the growing body of evidence supporting the idea that one or more than one Ward County commissioner, acting in official capacity, tried or succeeded in intervening in two then-active cases against former Sheriff Steve Kukowski to protect a comrade and in opposition to the welfare of taxpayers - and are continuing to cover their trail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.