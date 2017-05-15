Remembering the Grand Forks Flood: Bismarck welcomes displaced families
On April 18th, 1997, the flooding Red River forced the evacuation of Grand Forks and East Grand Forks, leaving ten-percent of the state's population displaced. Flood victims sought shelter with friends, family, and strangers in towns, cities, and farms, as they waited for the water to recede.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.
Add your comments below
Bismarck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 22 Mins Ago Senator: Army Corp told to app...
|Mar '17
|Buried Valor
|28
|Appeals court refuses to stop oil in Dakota Acc...
|Mar '17
|Native ...
|6
|Army grants permission to finish Dakota Access ...
|Mar '17
|Mikey
|14
|Shannon ruble
|Mar '17
|Hmmmmm
|2
|Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil p...
|Mar '17
|SHUT UP 100 fools
|3
|Tribal leaders vow to to battle Trump's 'poor d...
|Mar '17
|Mikey
|2
|Johnny Ray Thompson AKA Bubba mouth from Brande...
|Feb '17
|Really
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bismarck Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC