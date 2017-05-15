Power outage scheduled for south Bismarck early Thursday morning
Montana-Dakota Utilities customers in south Bismarck will be without power for a short period of time Thursday, May 18. The outage is expected to run from 3:30 a.m. until 5:30 a.m., weather permitting. The area affected includes south of Riverwood Drive to 48th Ave. SW, a small section of Third Street that expands east to University Drive south of Albany Drive and ends southeast of the airport extending west to Washington Street.
