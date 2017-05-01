North Dakota seeks federal aid for pipeline protest costs
In this Nov. 11, 2016, file photo, law enforcement personnel try to move Dakota Access pipeline protesters further down during a protest at a pipeline construction site south of St. Anthony, N.D. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum emailed President Donald Trump on Saturday, April 29, 2017, seeking a presidential disaster declaration to pave the way for federal aid related to months of protests over construction of the pipeline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Bismarck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 22 Mins Ago Senator: Army Corp told to app...
|Mar '17
|Buried Valor
|28
|Appeals court refuses to stop oil in Dakota Acc...
|Mar '17
|Native ...
|6
|Army grants permission to finish Dakota Access ...
|Mar '17
|Mikey
|14
|Shannon ruble
|Mar '17
|Hmmmmm
|2
|Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil p...
|Mar '17
|SHUT UP 100 fools
|3
|Tribal leaders vow to to battle Trump's 'poor d...
|Mar '17
|Mikey
|2
|Johnny Ray Thompson AKA Bubba mouth from Brande...
|Feb '17
|Really
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bismarck Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC