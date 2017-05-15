Mercer County Sheriff's Department releases name of woman arrested in high-speed pursuit

The Mercer County Sheriff's Department has released the name of the woman involved in Monday's high-speed pursuit. They say 56-year-old Jerelyn Kordonowy of Bismarck was driving recklessly North on Highway 49 around 2 p.m. A Beulah Police Officer met Kordonowy on the highway and while following, she turned around and started to drive toward him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.