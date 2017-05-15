Lawmakers won't return to Bismarck to challenge Burgum veto
Legislative leaders say they won't return to Bismarck and attempt to override a veto by Gov. Doug Burgum that cuts funding for more than 1,600 townships across North Dakota. Republican Sen. Ray Holmberg tells The Associated Press Tuesday that "it's not going to happen.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bismarck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 22 Mins Ago Senator: Army Corp told to app...
|Mar '17
|Buried Valor
|28
|Appeals court refuses to stop oil in Dakota Acc...
|Mar '17
|Native ...
|6
|Army grants permission to finish Dakota Access ...
|Mar '17
|Mikey
|14
|Shannon ruble
|Mar '17
|Hmmmmm
|2
|Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil p...
|Mar '17
|SHUT UP 100 fools
|3
|Tribal leaders vow to to battle Trump's 'poor d...
|Mar '17
|Mikey
|2
|Johnny Ray Thompson AKA Bubba mouth from Brande...
|Feb '17
|Really
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bismarck Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC