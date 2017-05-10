Lawmakers may return to Bismarck to challenge Burgum veto Tuesday, May 9
Legislative leaders say they could decide this week whether to return to Bismarck and attempt to override a veto by Gov. Doug Burgum that cuts funding for more than 1,600 townships across North Dakota. Lawmakers adjourned their session last month after 77 days.
