Judge clears way to try first 10 over Jamaican lottery scam

This undated file photo provided by Burleigh County Sheriff's Department in Bismarck, N.D. shows Lavrick Willocks, who is among 10 defendants awaiting trial in a multimillion-dollar Jamaican lottery scam. Authorities allege Willocks was the mastermind in the scam that bilked at least 90 mostly elderly Americans out of more than $5.7 million.

