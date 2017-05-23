Dan's Supermarket on South Washington is no longer open 24-hours due to security concerns
The store has posted a sign outside, saying it will be closed from midnight to 6 a.m., citing security concerns for customers and employees. Bismarck Police say violent and drug crimes in the area have dropped slightly in that general vicinity over the past three years, but there's been a significant increase so far this year.
