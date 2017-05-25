City hires attorney to fight foreclosure proceeding
The Minot City Council has moved to hire an attorney to represent the city in a foreclosure proceeding related to its property leased to an intermodal facility. The council met for nearly 25 minutes in closed session Tuesday to discuss the legal case brought in North Central District Court by First Western Bank & Trust against North Dakota Port Services and the city.
