Bismarck Parks and Rec a national finalist
The White House was facing criticism Thursday for a possible security breach after it allowed a Russian news service photographer into the Oval Office The family of Jordan Edwards, the 15-year-old boy who was fatally shot by a Texas cop, appeared publically for the first time since laying their son to rest on Friday. The sinkhole at the Hanford nuclear site in Washington state may have went unnoticed for days because workers don't patrol tunnels daily.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.
Add your comments below
Bismarck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 22 Mins Ago Senator: Army Corp told to app...
|Mar '17
|Buried Valor
|28
|Appeals court refuses to stop oil in Dakota Acc...
|Mar '17
|Native ...
|6
|Army grants permission to finish Dakota Access ...
|Mar '17
|Mikey
|14
|Shannon ruble
|Mar '17
|Hmmmmm
|2
|Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil p...
|Mar '17
|SHUT UP 100 fools
|3
|Tribal leaders vow to to battle Trump's 'poor d...
|Mar '17
|Mikey
|2
|Johnny Ray Thompson AKA Bubba mouth from Brande...
|Feb '17
|Really
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bismarck Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC