APNewsBreak: 2 more leaks found along Dakota Access pipeline
29, 2016, file photo, shows a section of the Dakota Access pipeline under construction near St. Anthony in Morton County, N.D. The Dakota Access pipeline system leaked about 100 gallons... BISMARCK, N.D. - The Dakota Access pipeline system leaked more than 100 gallons of oil in North Dakota in two separate incidents in March - the second and third known leaks discovered as crews prepared the disputed $3.8 billion pipeline for operation. Two barrels, or 84 gallons , spilled due to a leaky flange at a pipeline terminal in Watford City on March 3, according to the state's Health Department.
