A two shark lunch

For a North Dakotan it only gets better and better and better, especially in late April and early May when the sound of a forced-air furnace is replaced by the faint whisper of a light breeze flowing through the narrow and lengthy leaves of stately palm trees. There's a world of difference between the changing seasons on the High Plains as compared to the consistent tropical wonderment of the Florida Keys.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.