White House budget director says Trump promise to eliminate debt was just 'hyperbole'

Budget Director Mick Mulvaney, left, talks with White House chief strategist Steve Bannon in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 10, 2017. CREDIT: AP Photo/Evan Vucci Donald Trump, elected president after a campaign where he made at least 663 promises to people around the country, may have been engaging in hyperbole on one of his biggest promises, his budget director admitted in an interview published Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ThinkProgress.